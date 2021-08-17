Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.
Shares of NOVT stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
