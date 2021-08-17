Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.