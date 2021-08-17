NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $135.96 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,718.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.