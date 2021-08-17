NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 31,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.10. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $11,821,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

