Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,098. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,880,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,858,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.