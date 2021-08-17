Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

