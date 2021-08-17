Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,202 Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graybug Vision were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

