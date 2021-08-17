Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

