Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXQ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,671. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

