Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BXMX opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
