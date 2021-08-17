Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BXMX opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 610.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.