NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NVEE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $6,000,461. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

