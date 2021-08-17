NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 5.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of NVR worth $149,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $90.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,161.15. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,991.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

