NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.