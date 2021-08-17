nYFI (N0031) Market Cap Hits $400,800.14

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One nYFI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $400,800.14 and $60.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

