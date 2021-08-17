Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 27,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.