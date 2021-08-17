Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,120,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.