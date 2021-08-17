Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 208 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,054,003 shares of company stock worth $74,011,322. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 183,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,674,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.14 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

