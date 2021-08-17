Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 25,599 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,884. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

