Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,967 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in National Vision by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,628 shares of company stock worth $8,870,742. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 17,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

