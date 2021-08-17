Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 703 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,864,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, hitting $299.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $197.08 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -636.76 and a beta of 0.65.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.