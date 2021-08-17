Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group stock opened at 16.47 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 16.27 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oatly Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.83.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

