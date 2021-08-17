OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

