Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $110,094.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.35 or 1.00077239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00036561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000991 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

