Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

