Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.