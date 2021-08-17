ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $978.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48. ON24 has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON24 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

