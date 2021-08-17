ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

ONTF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 5,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20. ON24 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

