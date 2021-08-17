Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

