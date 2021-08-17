Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

