Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “
NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
