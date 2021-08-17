Onooks Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,364.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $150,364.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00158812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.28 or 1.00087434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00922949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.84 or 0.06909236 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.