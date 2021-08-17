Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $351,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,987 shares of company stock worth $11,588,647. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

