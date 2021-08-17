Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $42.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $32.99 on Friday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

