OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.87 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $300.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPK remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,950. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,549,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 715,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.