OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $300.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPK remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,950. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,549,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 715,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

