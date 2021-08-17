Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $92,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $993,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.