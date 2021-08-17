Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 15,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88. Opsens has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

