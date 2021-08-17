Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

