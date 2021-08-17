Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $$89.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $89.81.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

