Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $249,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 96,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.