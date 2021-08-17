Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OEG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.