O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Robert Allen Dumas Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORLY stock opened at $603.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,594.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

