Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $270.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $271.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.02 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $269.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBNK. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $954.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 219.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 132.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

