Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 49,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

