OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

