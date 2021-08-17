Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE OR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 7,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,589. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,988,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.