Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

