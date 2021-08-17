Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.