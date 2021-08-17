Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
