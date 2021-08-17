Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,305. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

