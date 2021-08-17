Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

PLTR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101,688 shares of company stock worth $187,377,657 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

