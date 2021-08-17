Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $239.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,138. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

