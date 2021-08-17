Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 59.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 112,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

