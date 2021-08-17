Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.98. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

